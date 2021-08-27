Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, August 27, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has dismissed media reports that he snubbed Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka in front of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Uhuru hosted the ODM leader alongside the One Kenya Alliance principals at the State House lodge in Mombasa.

After the meeting, the leaders came out for a photo session, where a video emerged showing that Raila Odinga snubbed Wiper leader after elbow bumping other leaders who had attended the meeting.

But speaking during an interview on Friday, Raila argued that the media got it wrong.

He noted that Kalonzo was having a chat with Uhuru hence he needed to have a humble time with the president.

Besides, he was to travel with Kalonzo back to the city and therefore needed not to tell him goodbye.

“I did not leave Kalonzo without greeting him at the Mombasa palace…Kalonzo was talking with Uhuru for a while before joining me at the airport to fly back to Nairobi. That is why I did not say goodbye to him there,” he said.

While Kenyans argued that Raila had personal differences with Kalonzo after Uhuru allegedly failed to broker a truce between the two, Raila dismissed the allegations that he has personal differences with his two-time presidential running mate.

“People started saying that I bypassed him because of hatred.

“We had just finished the meeting, there was no indifference.

“That is why I am saying that the media got it wrong,” Raila added.

