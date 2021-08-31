Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 31, 2021 – Health Principal Secretary Susan Mochache has exposed the lies being told by the Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta regarding the Covid-19 deaths in the country.

Speaking when she appeared before the Public Accounts Committee yesterday, Mochache stated that the daily Covid-19 death statistics as announced by the government are not accurate.

She explained that the Ministry of Health was facing challenges in getting the actual number of deaths caused by Covid-19.

According to Mochache, the Ministry can only confirm deaths that occur within hospitals and post-mortem examinations of a few that happen within the community.

She told the PAC committee chaired by Ugunja legislator, Opiyo Wandayi, that the situation has been worsened by a shortage of pathologists in the counties.

She noted that only four officers who conduct the examinations on Covid-19 deaths are attached to the MoH headquarters in Nairobi.

“People are dying in numbers but we cannot give evidence that the community deaths occur as a result of Covid-19 complications when issues of pathology are absent at counties,” the Health PS stated.

“I agree with your observations on the recording of deaths since we are not able to capture all community deaths.”

She further explained to MPs that the country is in the fourth wave of Covid-19 but counties did not prepare well to tackle the pandemic, citing the insufficient number of pathologists in the devolved units.

The Kenyan DAILY POST