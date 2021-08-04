Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 4, 2021 – Interior Principal Secretary, Karanja Kibicho, has dismissed claims that his office was behind Monday’s Wilson Airport drama where Deputy President William Ruto was blocked from traveling to Uganda.

In an interview with one of the local TV stations on Wednesday, Kibicho said maybe the DP was blocked for presenting inadequate documents to the immigration officers at the Wilson Airport

One of these documents the PS intimated is specifically a clearance document from the Head of the Public Service, Joseph Kinyua.

“I’ll say this before you travel, you need to have a Visa, a ticket, a COVID-19 free certificate, and if you’re a civil servant, you need to have a letter of clearance.

“If he actually had all those, I would be surprised that he was stopped,” he said.

The DP, in a Wednesday morning interview on Inooro FM, defended himself, stating that he did not need State clearance for a private visit to a friend.

According to Ruto, he has been making such personal visits to various countries since he became the DP nine years ago and has never needed such clearance.

The Kenyan DAILY POST