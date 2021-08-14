Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 14 August 2021 -A prominent Kikuyu businessman is the latest victim of the deadly Covid-19 pandemic that has claimed the lives of thousands in the country.

The deceased businessman identified as Thomas Mwangi was the CEO of Executive Limousines.

Mwangi succumbed to the virus last night while undergoing treatment in a city hospital.

He has been described by friends as a very skilled businessman who left a mark in the car hire business.

Mwangi’s death comes at a time we are witnessing a spike in Covid-19 cases in the country.

Kenya could be on the verge of the fourth wave of COVID-19 infections predicted earlier by local epidemiologists as several counties led by Nairobi grapple with a spike in new cases and fatalities.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.