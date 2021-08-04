Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Closing date: August 8, 2021

About the role

The Project Officer-Health & Nutrition is responsible for the overall coordination, planning, provision of technical direction and oversight to local partners implementing health and nutrition interventions in Christian Aid.

The role is responsible for contributing to the development of Christian Aid policy, strategy, thought leadership and communication under the Health stream of work. To contribute to the representation of Christian Aid to external stakeholders on Health & Nutrition and undertake liaison and advocacy with County and National Government partners and officials on project activities and related health and nutrition issues. Coordinate and represent Christian Aid County and National authorities and ensure activities are carried out in line with National and County strategies as far as possible and their participation. (30%).

To be responsible for recommending grants to partners, and leading in project and budget management in line with Christian Aid policies and procedures, that ensures effective disbursement of funds to Christian Aid partners, ensures funds are used for approved purposes, and ensures timely reporting based on robust data on activities, outputs, and impact of the project and serve as a resource person on capacity development activities on Health and Nutrition. The project officer will ensure that projects are delivered on time and within budget. (30%)

In collaboration with the country manager and other support functions, assist fundraising initiatives aimed at increasing the current project portfolio size by providing information for proposal writing, seeking opportunities for participating in consortia and representing the organisation in fundraising forums. Contribute towards the development and dissemination of Christian Aid Health & Nutrition work through publications (general, thematic sector, academic) in consultation with other support functions. (30%)

Engage in personal development for furtherance of Christian Aid Health & Nutrition work including reading, training, mentoring and coaching among others (10%).

About you

The role is based in Nairobi and is positioned in the Kenya Country Program team. The role is key in leading in the delivery of Health & Nutrition project/s within the relevant Impact area within the Kenya Country Program. The role has the overall responsibility of leading and supporting partners to deliver outcomes in increased community and county participation and engagement in Health & Nutrition. The role holder will be required to travel

Further information

This role requires applicants to have the right to work in the country where this position is based.

We value diversity and aspire to reflect this in our workforce. We welcome applications from people from all sections of the community, irrespective of race, colour, gender, age, disability, sexual orientation, religion or belief.

Christian Aid is committed to providing a safe and trusted environment for every person connected to the work we do; and to preventing any type of unwanted behaviour including sexual harassment and exploitation, abuse, and financial misconduct. Any candidate offered a job with Christian Aid is expected to share and demonstrate our values and adhere to Christian Aid’s Safeguarding policy and sign Christian Aid’s Code of Conduct.

You can expect a wide range of rewards, benefits and flexibility that will ensure you enjoy a good work/life balance.

How To Apply

The Project Officer – Health & Nutrition role profile details the specific duties and responsibilities for this role’s desired requirements. Apply online ( Christian Aid website ) https://jobs.christianaid.org.uk/vacancy/3370/description and upload an updated CV and a one page supporting statement outlining concisely your strengths, how these strengths can be leveraged on to deliver the leadership anticipated above, and areas of personal development you are working