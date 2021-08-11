Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



The Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI), in Collaboration with the University of California, San Francisco through a CDC funded grant is setting up a new study, TB-COVID study, aimed at assessing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on TB morbidity and mortality in Kisumu County. The study will be conducted in Kisumu County and is seeking for a self-motivated and proactive individual to fill the vacancies below:

Position: Project Coordinator (1 Position) KMR/ 5 Vacancy No. FN-031-07-2021

Reports to: Co- Principle Investigator

Locations: Kisumu

Duration: A renewable one year contract, as per KEMRI scheme of service. The first three months being probation period.

Qualifications

A Master’s Degree in a health-related field with qualifications in public health or a related discipline preferred

Bachelor of Science or an equivalent Degree in Medicine, Nursing, Public Health or relevant field

Experience with community-based research for public health or clinical studies preferred

Knowledge on TB/COVID-19 epidemiology will be an added advantage

Prior leadership experience managing research teams preferred

Responsibilities

Provide management oversight to the project and ensure it is in line with the approved protocol and work plan;

Coordinate implementation of all components of the study protocol at the site level

Provide technical support for all study components

Ensure compliance to protocol and procedures for all study components

Oversee participant recruitment, follow-ups and communications

Maintain all documents related to participant recruitment and consent, data collection and management

Oversee collection and management of data for all study components by research staff

Assist with administrative needs of research study, including procurement of supplies

Establish and monitor study plans, schedules, work hours, budgets and expenditures

Document and follow up on important actions and decisions from meetings

Assist in training, supervision and mentorship of the Kenya-based research staff

Represent the TB-COVID project management and build strong cross-functional relationships with government authorities and other partners;

Communicate on a regular basis with the project team on the progress of the overall project and related issues;

Organize and participate in study meetings (in-person, internet conference calls)

Assist with dissemination of study findings

Act as liaison between investigators, participants and staff

Other required skills

Exceptional verbal and written communication skills

Ability to work effectively independently and as part of a team

Ability to effectively handle multiple priorities and organize workload

Excellent time and resource management skills

Ability to work with tight timelines and meet deadlines

Ability to manage and supervise a multi-disciplinary team

Ability to plan, initiate, coordinate and enforce protocols, policies and procedures

High level of computers proficiency

Flexibility to work non-business hours; being available for calls outside of business hours due to time differences between the U.S. and Kenya

Applications should include the following:

Letter of application (Indicate Vacancy Number) and date available to start working for the study

A current CV including email and mobile phone contact Name and phone number for two professional referees Two letters of recommendation

A copy of the latest pay slip (if applicable) Copies of academic and professional certificates

How to Apply

Applications to be done through the email hrrctp@kemri-ucsf.org later than 18th August, 2021.

(Indicate Position & Vacancy Number as the subject of your Email)

KEMRI or any of its programs, Studies or Projects does not solicit for Money or any form of reward for a Job applicant to be considered for employment. Any such requests should be immediately reported to the HR department. Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification.

KEMRI IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER COMMITED TO DIVERSITY PERSONS WITH DISABILITY, WOMEN, YOUTH AND THOSE FROM MARGINALIZED AREAS ARE ENCOURAGED TO APPLY.

Only short-listed candidates will be contacted.