Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Project Assistant

Location: Migori

We believe in a world in which every human life is valued, and health and human dignity are shared by all.

We believe that access to quality healthcare is a basic human right. For more than 100 years, we have worked with global partners to deliver locally sustainable, quality healthcare solutions to women, children and their communities. We’re ready to make it 100 more.

We believe change starts with her.

We work tirelessly for women’s and children’s health because they are disproportionately affected by illness and poverty. We know that healthy, educated, and empowered women are better able to raise healthy, educated, and confident children, and that communities depend on their livelihoods. We’re making an impact – learn more.

Building around a new CHAMPS (CHildren And Mother PartnershipS) model, CMMB will work at both the community and clinical levels in these targeted communities to strengthen health services and address the leading causes of maternal and child death. In addition, CMMB will expand its volunteer program to strengthen health care delivery in CHAMPS-supported facilities and will engage with the pharmaceutical industry to help meet the needs of CHAMPS communities and facilities.

CMMB is committed to learning and evolving in order to successfully achieve impact in its strategy and will have strong vertical and horizontal team structures in alignment to the global strategy in order to encourage accountability, communication, and effective project management.

We believe in people.

We strive to live out our core values of collaboration, love, excellence and respect every day. We provide our employees with a competitive salary and a meaningful benefits package, with opportunities to learn and grow. We especially encourage all persons of diverse backgrounds to apply.

Department Summary

The Programs Department plays a critical role in achieving CMMB’s strategy around improving the lives of women and children, by leading the provision of high quality programs focused on children’s and mothers’ health, and particularly in the development and implementation of our CHAMPS model. This team is also responsible for generating revenue from and partnering effectively with government(s), major foundations, and other major donors, and will help to position and enhance CMMB’s technical capacity and reputation in the field of global healthcare.

CMMB has been working in Kenya for almost 16 years. CMMB works to ensure that the most vulnerable populations, especially mothers and children, have access to quality services in health care, health promotion and illness prevention.

Overview

You will support the day to day implementation of project interventions and be responsible for the realization of project deliverables within your area of operation. Further, s/he will support operationalization of program quality, documentation, experience sharing and learning initiatives introduced by the project as well as contribute to the preparation of timely donor reports. The position will also support the project’s stakeholder engagements in the county with overall support and guidance of the Project Officer and Project Manager.

Responsibilities Project Management:

Participate in planning of project activities and set high quality performance targets, ensuring adherence to technical standards, best practices, and donor guidelines.

Review and track progress of project implementation and utilization of project resources, using participatory processes to overcome implementation

Maintain up-to-date documentation related to project monitoring and implementation, including up-to- date performance data on the indicators being tracked by the

Ensure a working environment of mutual trust, respect and care with other staff, encouraging effective teamwork with staff members and

Identification, recruitment and retention of beneficiaries

Budget and Financial Management:

Ensure that project activities comply with CMMB financial guidelines, policies, procedures and

In collaboration with the finance teams and supporting the project officers, ensure timely payments of project beneficiaries and provide liquidation

Participate in the preparation of annual project budgets, quarterly and monthly

Monitoring, Accountability, Evaluation and Learning:

Use appropriate project management tools to plan, review and track project progress on project

Promote innovative/effective methods towards achievement of project

Support documentation processes of project success stories, best practices, lessons learnt and other project innovations and

Supervise and mentor the peer educators, community adolescent treatment supporters, CHVs and community advisory boards towards creating and enabling environment for PLHIVs and the AGYWs

Support implementation of community-based project activities to ensure adherence to set quality

Monitor the performance of peer educators, community adolescent treatment supporters, CHVs and community advisory boards and continuously mentor them as

Work with the Project and M&E Officers to prepare donor project narrative reports, collect monthly and quarterly performance data, as well as other reports needed/required.

Regularly organize and coordinate meetings with key stakeholders on project progress and

Partnership:

`Engage stakeholders at all stages of the project cycle for their insights on the appropriateness of project approaches and

Qualifications

You have a bachelor’s degree in Social Sciences, Community Health, or related field

You have at least 3 years in Community Health work within a public health focused Non-Governmental

You have experience in implementing health interventions among various sub populations including PMTCT mothers, discordant couples, men among

You understand the 90 90 90 HIV management cascade

You have impressive community mobilization experience

You have an extensive understanding of the Community Health Strategy and working with the various structures under the

Experience in the implementation of Global Fund HIV Grants is an added advantage.

Your analytical and writing skills are very good

You have experience working with Microsoft Word, Excel and have data analysis software skills

You are comfortable working for a faith-based

You believe in CMMB, where we are going, and what we can do together to achieve Healthier Lives Worldwide.

How to apply

Visit our careers page for more information and click here to apply

All applications must be received by 8th September 2021.

Note: Only Shortlisted candidates will be contacted.