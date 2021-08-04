Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Job Description/ Specification

Job Title: Project Assistant

Reports to: Central Implementation Coordinator

Division Name Goodlife Pharmacy

Hours & Location: As per the Contract

Brief Role Description:

Provide support and creates balance in the time and scope of executing projects under the direct supervision of the project director in an establishment.

Oversee tasks delegated to you by the project manager, coordinate with all necessary vendors and service providers, and ensure that the project is moving forward on time and on budget.

Key Responsibilities:

• Work collaboratively with the project manager and team to maximize productivity

• Collaborate with the whole project team, contributing to the entire project lifecycle

• Organize and monitor schedules and see that deadlines are met

• Coordinate efforts within the team and with outside consultants efficiently

• Report updates verbally and in written form to management

• Monitor budget and help ensure resources are used efficiently

• Help discern requirements and assign tasks to team members

• Complete any necessary administrative tasks, such as research and email

• Demonstrate commitment to clients’ needs and confidentiality continuously

• Intermediate between the director and other workers to prevent agitations that may hinder the smooth flow of project execution

• Undertake any other duties appropriate to the post as agreed by the Store Manager/Shift Leader.

Knowledge, Skills, Experience and Qualifications Required:

Essential

A minimum of Technical Training Certificate

Excellent skills with Microsoft Word Office, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook etc.

Ability to pay attention to detail

Good communication skills

Ability to solve problems

Ability to manage time effectively.

Desirable

Highly organized, adaptable, and able to prioritize tasks while working independently.

Ability to motivate others and keep them on task in a positive and encouraging manner

Key Internal & External Clients:

Patients/ customers, Pharmacy Manager and store team, Head office colleagues, GP’s/ nurses, Drug Reps

Application process:

Interested candidates should send their CV to recruitment@col.co.ke

Our client is an equal opportunity employer. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.