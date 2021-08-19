Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Closing date: September 3, 2021

For over 50 years, The Manoff Group, Inc. (TMG), a woman-owned small business, has been an international leader in designing and assisting the implementation of social and behavior change programs that effectively promote healthy behaviors and allow populations to enjoy an improved quality of life. TMG’s innovative Behavior-centered Programming approach offers a practical methodology for realizing measurable and sustained behavior change at the individual, community and organizational levels. Our methodology is based on human-centered design principles and employs techniques from disciplines such as anthropology, behavioral economics, psychology, marketing and communications to strategically build programs that enable people to practice life–enhancing behaviors. All project work is carried out in the spirit of collaborative learning and co-creation.

The NAWIRI project is a two-phase activity funded through the USAID Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance (BHA). It’s aim is to deliver a package of multi-sectoral services to strengthen local institutions to sustainably reduce persistent acute malnutrition among vulnerable sub-populations of Isiolo and Marsabit Counties in Kenya. The project is in its second year of a 2-year research phase to establish project priorities and pathways to change.

In September 2021, it will transition to an implementation phase to implement those pathways at scale.

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

The Social and Behavior Change Program Officer will be responsible for working closely with the SBC Integration Advisor to support implementation of cross-cutting social and behavior change research and implementation across the project.

In Kenya, this position will report directly to Nawiri’s SBC Integration Advisor. It will also report to TMG’s Senior Advisor for Social and Behavior Change for Nawiri, based in the United States.

Specific Duties include:

Formative Research

The SBC Program Officer will support the final stages of formative research within the SBC portfolio, including a comprehensive SBC Assessment as well as a specific activity examining Participatory Story Telling. More specifically, this individual will:

Supervise and manage field teams for these activities in one county, regularly reporting and debriefing with the SBC Integration Advisor who will lead activities in the other county.

Assist in cleaning, synthesis, and analysis of SBC related data from the field

Engage with county and sub-County teams and departments to share findings and determine necessary next steps

Strategy and Activity Development and Planning

Using findings from the research, the individual will also participate strategy and activity development and planning. Including working with the county government and community stakeholders to reflect county priorities and considerations and incorporate considerations for sustainability from the beginning

The individual will also participate in or lead preparation of creative briefs for any necessary materials, support materials development and pre-testing as directed by SBC Integration Advisor, and work with procurement team to ensure necessary materials are developed

SBC Activity Implementation and Capacity Building

Per agreed upon strategy and detailed implementation plan, the individual will supervise roll-out of activities in designated county, including

Capacity building of different teams at the county, providers, community and LIPS including Caritas on behavior led activities and approaches

Coordinate monitoring of activities as designed

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS, AND BACKGROUND

3-5 years’ experience in design and implementation of evidence-based behavior change strategies in Kenya, ideally, but not necessarily, related to young child nutrition, agriculture or food security

Understands social and behavior change concepts, including the distinction between SBC and SBCC, and keeps abreast of the latest developments in the field

Able to build consensus among partners and stakeholders

Strategic thinker who enjoys creative and innovative concept, process and product development

Strong team player able to work with colleagues of different backgrounds to develop new ideas and perspectives

Demonstrated ability to articulate concepts well in writing and speaking

Proficiency in MS Office and internet applications required

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS

Bachelor’s degree or higher in one of the following or related fields: Anthropology, sociology, psychology, marketing, communication, or international public health/nutrition with a specialization in behavioral science

3-5 years of relevant experience

Demonstrated success in applying behavior change theory and approaches in field settings

Demonstrated success working with local government and NGO stakeholders

Demonstrated ability in group facilitation

Must be authorized to work in Kenya

How to Apply

To apply, please send a CV and a cover letter to manoffgroup@manoffgroup.com with ‘SBC Program Officer’ in the subject line.

The Manoff Group, Inc. is an equal opportunity employer and provides excellent benefits and a salary commensurate with experience.