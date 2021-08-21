Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, August 21, 2021 – US-based Kenyan lawyer and activist, Prof. Makau Mutua, has issued a detailed post-mortem of the Court of Appeal ruling on Friday that declared the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) as unconstitutional, null and void.

Though the proponents of the initiative were President Uhuru Kenyatta and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party Leader, Raila Odinga, Makau, who is a distinguished professor of law at Buffalo Law School in New York, said Deputy President William Ruto is the biggest loser after the BBI bill flopped.

Makau said that the ODM and handshake supporters won big on the ruling, while Ruto and his Hustler Nation movement were significant losers.

According to Mutua, DP Ruto compared the BBI constitutional changes to the 2010 referendum, from which he reaped significant benefits while being a staunch opponent of the then-constitutional reforms.

He also accused the Deputy of being a hypocrite for claiming to oppose measures that he secretly supports.

“The biggest loser in the BBI judgment is not Raila Odinga. It is William Ruto who hoped to reap where he pretended not to have sowed,” Mutua said.

Makau further stated that unlike the 2010 constitution, in which Ruto was a major beneficiary, he has lost this time by winning the loss of BBI.

“He lost because unlike 2010 when he opposed the Constitution — and became its biggest beneficiary — this time he opposed BBI and LOST by winning,” Makau wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST