Friday, August 6, 2021 – Renowned scholar and columnist, Prof Makau Mutua, has responded to a newspaper columnist who accused him of being ‘too hard’ on Deputy President William Ruto.

On Friday, Daily Nation columnist Peter Mwaura accused the professor of always being against DP Ruto.

However, in a message he shared on his Twitter page, Makau argued that everything which he has been saying about the Deputy President is all true.

The law lecturer dared Peter Mwaura to challenge him by proving that he had been lying and misleading Kenyans.

He has asked Mwaura to prove to him and Kenyans that what he has been saying about the DP is not so.

“No Mr. Mwaura say it ain’t so.” Makau wrote on tweeter.

Mr. Mwaura’s article titled ‘A reader’s guide to judging Prof Makau Mutua’s polemics against DP Ruto’ accused Makau Mutua of making serious allegations about Ruto such as corruption scandals, which he doesn’t have evidence, claiming he has an agenda against the DP.

