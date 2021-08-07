Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, August 7, 2021 – University of Nairobi don, Prof Herman Manyora, has urged Deputy President William Ruto to prepare for a humiliating defeat in 2022.

Speaking through his YouTube channel, Manyora said Ruto will lose to Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga, who he christened ‘political bulldozer’.

Manyora, who is also a seasoned political analyst, said Raila Odinga has survived many political tribulations from his early ages, which have given him vast experience in the field.

“It doesn’t make sense to see people compare DP Ruto with the former Prime Minister Raila Amollo Odinga.

“I mean this guy has survived many political tribulations compared to any politician in the country, including DP Ruto.

“He is a political bulldozer and any attempt to bring it down will require an enormous effort.

“This means that Ruto should prepare for a humiliating defeat in 2022,” Manyora said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST