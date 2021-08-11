Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 11, 2021 – University of Nairobi don, Prof Herman Manyora, has revealed the reason why President Uhuru Kenyatta will be forced to endorse Deputy President William Ruto‘s presidential bid in 2022.

Currently, Uhuru is keen to unite former National Super Alliance (NASA) leaders so that they can challenge DP Ruto for the top seat in 2022.

The former NASA principals consist of ODM party leader, Raila Odinga, Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka, and Ford Kenya supremo, Moses Wetangula.

According to Manyora, Uhuru will have no choice but to endorse Ruto if Raila Odinga fails to unite with Kalonzo, Mudavadi, and Wetangula.

Manyora further said that Uhuru won’t just sit and watch as his political legacy goes into waste, as a result of unnecessary division and self-interests by the former NASA principals as witnessed in Mombasa on Tuesday.

“Mimi Si Mchawi, Mimi Si Nabii Wala Mimi si Mwandani wa Rais lakini chenye nitasema kwa sasa ni kwamba, Uhuru lazima ataunga Ruto Mkono kwa sababu Baba ameshindwa kuungana an watu wake,” Manyora told KTN News on Wednesday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST