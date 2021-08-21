Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 21 August 2021 – It’s now emerging that controversial rapper, CMB Prezzo, has settled down after years of jumping from one woman to another.

Prezzo’s wife took to her Instagram page and confirmed that she is married to the flashy rapper.

The chocolate-skinned lass identified as Isabel or Mrs. Ngechu on Instagram, dedicated sweet words to Prezzo and promised to love him forever despite the fear and uncertainty that comes with marriage.

She further said that besides Prezzo being a husband and a father to their kids, he is also her prayer partner.

“Speak it…. Believe it…. Receive it….I’m much more “me” when am with you,,, despite the fear and uncertainty, I want you to know that I love you, am here, and willing to see all of it through as long as you’re by my side…. My soul mate,,, my hubby,,, My prayer partner,,,, Father to our kids,,,,Thanks for holding my hand Mtu Wangu,” she wrote.

Isabella and Prezzo welcomed a newborn son recently although it’s not clear how long they have been married.

They reportedly have two kids.

Prezzo’s wife is a businesswoman and prefers to keep her life out of the limelight.

Check out her photos.

