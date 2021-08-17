Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 17, 2021 – Presidential aspirant, Dr. Mukhisa Kituyi, has finally weighed in on the viral video where he was naked with a lady in a hotel room.

In an interview with NTV on Monday evening, Mukhisa said he didn’t want to speak about the scandal because it was all in the past.

However, he stated that the video was real but was being shared by his political competitors.

Kituyi also claimed that the video was related to his presidential ambitions, adding that he didn’t want to speak about dirty politics.

“I don’t want to speak much about the video because it’s all in the past and as much as most people would like me to open up about it, all I can say is that this was due to dirty politics”, Mukhisa said.

During his political hiatus, Kituyi served as Secretary-General of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, UNCTAD between 2013 and 2021.

