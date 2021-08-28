Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, August 28, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto’s allies from the Mt Kenya Region have asked him to change his strategy if he wants to ascend to the Presidency.

Some of his close associates from the region challenged him to spearhead the formation of a coalition with his party, the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), to increase his chances of winning; otherwise, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga will crash him come 2022.

Speaking to the press, Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki, said it would be difficult for the DP to win the Presidency without presenting a formidable coalition with the region’s political parties.

He argued that democratic stability can only be achieved by a broad-based coalition government like that of former President Mwai Kibaki.

“I know my friend DP Ruto has said that he is not interested in coalition-making, but the diversity of the Kenyan society requires a coalition government,” Kindiki stated.

His sentiments were corroborated by former Tharaka Nithi Governor, Samuel Rangwa, who noted that in coalitions, there will be a variety of views.

He further noted that considering many of the DP’s allies suffered for supporting him, he stood a better chance of forming a coalition government.

This comes even as the DP, on numerous occasions, dismissed coalitions, terming them “conduits of tribal politics”.

The Kenyan DAILY POST