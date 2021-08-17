Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 17, 2021 – Last weekend, Netizens were treated to free drama after controversial Facebook blogger and serial woman eater, Zack Opondo, was evicted at night by his baby mama, Jaber Toto.

Jaber captured the dramatic incident in the live-streamed video kicking out Zack for being a womanizer.

She accused him of infidelity despite living on her bills.

She also accused him of beating her up yet she is the one doing everything for him and their son.

Jaber has reconciled with Zack, days after the dramatic incident that was the talk of social media.

See these romantic photos that they shared on social media.

