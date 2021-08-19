Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 19 August 2021 – A popular deejay who goes by the stage name, DJ Miles, was assaulted by rogue police officers from Kasarani police station after they stormed his house at night and arrested him.

According to information shared by Edgar Obare, the popular deejay, who is the resident deejay at Whiskey Barrel, a popular club in Kasarani, had earlier confronted a police officer based at Kasarani police station for having an affair with his wife.

The said cop mobilized his colleagues and stormed the deejay’s house at night and assaulted him.

They then arrested him and bundled him into a private car.

Videos recorded by neighbors show the handcuffed deejay causing a commotion with visible injuries on his face.

Here are some videos from the dramatic night incident.

Below are photos of the popular deejay.

