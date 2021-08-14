Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 14 August 2021 – A man and his wife, who are said to be behind house break-ins in Nyeri town and its environs, have been arrested after police officers swung into action, following frequent complaints from the residents.

Reports indicate that police raided their house after getting a tip-off from the public and recovered stolen household items.

Two of their accomplices were recently lynched by irate members of the public after they were caught breaking into a house in broad daylight.

Here are photos of the suspects.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.