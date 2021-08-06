Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, August 6, 2021 – A vocal Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) blogger has urged former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to retire in 2022 and support a young candidate for the presidency.

Commenting on his Twitter page on Friday, blogger Abraham Mutai, suggested that Raila Odinga should retire and support a young presidential candidate in 2022.

Raila, 76, is planning to launch his presidential bid soon.

“Raila Odinga should retire in 2022 and support a young candidate,” Mutai wrote.

The former Prime Minister, who has been on the ballot four times in his active political career, has not been able to clinch power and thus it saddens his supporters, who have now started sending signals.

Mutai is one of the most famous bloggers in Orange party and typing such a message on social media raises eyebrows to the public.

The Kenyan DAILY POST