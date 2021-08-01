Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 01 August 2021 – Renowned disc jockey and event planner, Pierra Makena, is counting losses after her open-air event in Meru was cancelled by Governor Kiraitu Murungi.

The aging Governor ordered Pierra and her crew to be chased out of the Meru ASK showground where the event was scheduled to take place.

She wondered why the event was cancelled even after following all the Covid-19 protocols.

“How will we survive?” Pierra ranted and almost shed tears.

However, Cyprian Nyakundi did not sympathize with Pierra.

He lashed out at her on Twitter saying, “In the delusional world of DJ’s in Kenya, they thought they alone will “make it” as the rest of us suffer. No sis, we are stuck in this shit together. Either join the fight, or perish. Don’t whine in public, yet beg for deals from Big Ted in private. No fence-sitting”.

Here’s the video.

The Kenya DAILY POST.