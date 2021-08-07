Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 07 August 2021 – A middle-aged man caused a stir after he took to Nairobi Central Business District to look for a sugar mummy.

He boldly lifted a placard along the busy streets of Nairobi CBD and indicated that he is looking for a sugar mummy with a big behind and a big car.

“I am looking for a sponsor. Qualifications: Big woman with big behind driving a big car with a V8 engine,” the placard read.

The daring young man is an upcoming artist.

It’s not clear whether he is seriously looking for a sugar mummy or he was just chasing clout.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.