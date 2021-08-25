Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Wednesday, August 25, 2021 – The 29-year-old lady killed in cold blood in Njoro by her jilted cop boyfriend used to run a Wines and Spirits shop in Njoro town.
Fresh details have emerged that she was given money to start the business by her cop boyfriend, Bernard Sivo.
Bernard Sivo went berserk after Nyambura dumped him, despite opening for her the shop and paying her college fees.
Here are photos of Nyambura posing at the Wines and Spirits shop.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Many men agree with the cop you can’t use a man like tissue paper he is also the son of somebody then you go free, women this kind of games must stop this are the same women gold diggers we have in this generation if she stayed with this man nothing could have happened a boy child will always be blamed yet the gold digger started it,be careful young and old men tomorrow you may be next so seek asylum and stay away from this gold diggers women they say as you reap as well you should sow.