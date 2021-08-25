Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 25, 2021 – The 29-year-old lady killed in cold blood in Njoro by her jilted cop boyfriend used to run a Wines and Spirits shop in Njoro town.

Fresh details have emerged that she was given money to start the business by her cop boyfriend, Bernard Sivo.

Bernard Sivo went berserk after Nyambura dumped him, despite opening for her the shop and paying her college fees.

Here are photos of Nyambura posing at the Wines and Spirits shop.

