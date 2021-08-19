Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 19 August 2021 – A rogue Kenyan pastor based in the UK was charged in court on Monday this week for selling ‘anointed oil’ disguised as a cure for Covid-19.

The rogue man of God identified as Bishop Climate Wiseman is the head of the Kingdom Church in South London.

He was accused of fraud and unfair trading offenses but the magistrate handling the case failed to deliver a judgment, saying that the matter was one of freedom of religion.

The cunning preacher has been making a killing by selling bottles of the ‘anointed oil’ labelled Plague Protection Divine Oil.

A bottle of the oil goes for about 91 euros (Sh 11,000).

Media reports indicated that the oil is made from a mixture of cedarwood and herbs.

When his story came to the limelight, he told a news agency in the UK that he had sold about 1,000 kits at the time.

The rogue bishop has been advertising his ‘divine oil’ on London buses and he has reportedly minted a lot of money.

See his photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.