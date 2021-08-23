Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 23 August 2021 – Bernard Sivo, a 28-year-old police officer attached to Njoro police station, caused drama at Njoro sub-County hospital after he stormed in the middle of the night and shot his mpango wa kando, before committing suicide.

Bernard’s side chick, Mary Nyambura, had been admitted to the hospital after the rogue cop assaulted her during a dispute.

When he discovered she was at the hospital, he rushed there breathing fire while armed with an AK47 rifle and shot in the air to scare the guards.

He entered the hospital after the guards scampered to safety and shot his alleged mpango wa kando several times, killing her on the spot.

The cop then returned to Njoro police station where he is attached to and committed suicide using the same rifle.

He has been described by his colleagues as a quiet man who often kept to himself.

According to Njoro OCPD Jonathan Kisaka, the killer cop has never had any disciplinary cases.

Here are photos of the deceased cop.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.