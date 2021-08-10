Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 10 August 2021 – A rogue Nigerian pastor has been blasted on social media after he snatched a congregant’s wife.

The jilted man claims that his wife of 12 years walked out of their matrimonial home and cut communication, only to find out that she had secretly gotten married to the pastor.

Interestingly, he is the one who introduced his wife to the pastor.

He took to social media and posted photos of the pastor and his wife.

“My church pastor married my wife,” he captioned the photos.

