Wednesday, August 11, 2021 – Controversial Mugithi singer, Samuel Muchoki alias Samidoh, has a new catch.

According to sources, Samidoh was spotted in a city restaurant last night enjoying drinks with his alleged new catch identified as Jamila.

Tea Master Edgar Obare revealed that the popular Mugithi singer and his new catch quickly left after noticing a paparazzi filming them secretly.

Jamilla is said to be an upcoming artist.

See her photos below.

