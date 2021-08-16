Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 16, 2021 – Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua and his ex-wife, Lillian, co-own a lavish hotel in Machakos dubbed A & L.

The state-of-the-art hotel was officially opened last year, and it’s one of the most popular hotels in Machakos County.

Lillian has been the hotel’s operation manager since it opened its doors to clients last year.

Mutua’s and Lillian’s separation puts in question the future of the A & L hotel.

It remains to be seen whether the hotel will lead to a property dispute or they will continue running it smoothly after separation.

Here are photos of the posh A& L hotel.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.