Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 25, 2021 – 29-year-old Mercy Nyambura was killed in cold blood after a married cop that she was dating stormed Njoro Hospital in Nakuru County and shot her 15 times.

Mary had gone to the hospital for treatment after the rogue cop identified as Bernard Sivo assaulted her and broke her leg, following a domestic dispute.

An hour later, Bernard stormed the hospital breathing fire and shot in the air to scare the guards and medical workers before killing Mercy in cold blood.

The killer cop then went back to the station and committed suicide.

Mercy leaves behind two young children.

See her photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.