Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 25, 2021 – Meet Edwin Omuse, the rogue prison warder who disappeared with a G-3 rifle from his work station in Meru and went hunting for his wife in Thika, after she reportedly defrauded him Sh 900,000 that he had acquired from a bank as a loan.

He was last seen at Kangeta trading centre on Tuesday, August 24th while in possession of the G-3 rifle which was hidden in a sack.

According to a police report, Omuse was heard saying that he was heading to Thika to kill his wife after she defrauded him.

Police officers were dispatched to hunt him down although it’s still not clear whether he was arrested.

See his photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.