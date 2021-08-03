Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 03 August 2021 – A Kenyan lady identified as Ruth James on Facebook has become the talk of social media after she threatened to expose all the men that she has given HIV.

The HIV-positive lady said that dying is the best option for now and added that before she dies, she will expose all the men that she has infected the virus.

“I want to expose everyone I have given HIV. Dying is the best thing.

“I have suffered a lot,” she wrote.

Her alarming posts attracted thousands of comments with most people cautioning her that she risks landing in jail for infecting innocent people with the virus knowingly.

See her photos below.

