Thursday, August 26, 2021 – Mt. Kenya University (MKU) student Sandra Njoki escaped death by a whisker after detectives rescued her from a rogue prison warder who was planning to kill her.

The prison warder identified as Edwin Omuse disappeared from his station with a loaded G3 rifle and travelled to Thika to hunt down for Njoki.

He was on a revenge mission after she reportedly stole Ksh 900,000 that he had borrowed from a bank.

Detectives from the Special Service Unit supported by their Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau counterparts swung into action and managed to trace Njoki in her house located at Kisii estate in Thika town and took her away to a secure location before Omuse arrived.

Police laid an ambush in wait for Omose as Njoki waited in a safe house.

The Kangeta prison warder arrived at his girlfriend’s house at around 5 pm on Wednesday and used a spare key to gain entry into the house.

Omuse assembled his firearm and made a call to Njoki inquiring about her whereabouts.

Police immediately moved in and without firing a single shot, arrested the warder and recovered the firearm loaded with 20 rounds of 7.62 mm caliber, which had been hidden beneath a couch.

The suspect is safely in police custody.

Njoki is a fourth-year student at MKU pursuing a course in environmental health, at the university’s main campus in Thika town, Kiambu County.

