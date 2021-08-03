Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 3, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto is expected to leave the country this afternoon for Uganda for a private visit.

The DP was supposed to leave the country on Monday but he was blocked by Immigration officers who demanded a clearance letter from the Head of State.

After 5 hours of drama at the Wilson airport, the DP returned to his Karen home.

However, on Tuesday, according to revered blogger, Robert Alai, Ruto told his aides to prepare his Airbus Helicopter H 145 that will fly him to Uganda.

The state of art bird cost him Sh 1.5 billion.

The helicopter is marketed for passenger transport, corporate transport, emergency medical services (EMS), search and rescue, and utility roles.

Here are photos of Ruto’s chopper at Wilson Airport.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.