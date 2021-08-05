Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 05 August 2021 – The 42-year-old businessman who murdered his 30-year-old wife in Kiambu lived a flamboyant lifestyle.

The deceased businessman identified as Jonathan Mukundi ran spare parts business that was doing very well.

He used to buy vehicles that had been written off from insurance companies and sell the spare parts.

Mukundi lived in a palatial mansion in Kirigiti, Kiambu County that was well secured with a heavy metal gate, security cameras, and 12 German shepherd dogs.

Here are photos of the lavish house.

