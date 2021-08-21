Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 21 August 2021 – A 31-year-old woman identified as Jane Wairimu Macharia killed her two-year-old daughter and then committed suicide at the Deliverance area of Kitengela early this week.

The deceased woman is said to have left a suicide note claiming that she was tired of her husband’s infidelity.

On the fateful day that Jane committed the heinous act that shocked Kitengela residents, she gave her house help an off day after her husband left for work.

When the house help returned in the evening, she found the door locked from the inside, forcing her to wait for Jane’s husband after several calls to the deceased woman went unanswered.

Unfortunately, Jane’s husband had also not carried the house keys, forcing them to break into the house.

When they accessed the house, they found Jane’s body hanging in the bathroom with a rope on her neck.

The body of the couple’s two-year-old daughter was found on the couple’s matrimonial bed.

Here are photos of the deceased woman.

