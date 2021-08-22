Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 22 August 2021 – Faith Makau, a 20-year-old student at Kenya Utalii College, Kitui campus, is lucky to be alive after she was stabbed three times in the abdomen by a jilted man after she turned down his advances.

Faith and her alleged attacker, a 24-year-old man, fellowship at a local church in Mwingi.

He lured her to his house where he committed the heinous act.

“On my way to the shop, I met the suspect, who requested me to help him carry musical instruments to the church.

“I didn’t sense any danger, as it’s normal for members of the youth team to assist in church activities. I, consequently, agreed and accompanied him to his house,” she said.

When they reached his house, he locked the door from inside and threatened her.

“He told me: ‘I have been expressing interest in you, but you always reject my advances. Today, I want to prove to you that if I won’t have you to myself, then no one else will”, she added.

He then picked a knife and stabbed her three times in the abdomen.

Neighbours came to Faith’s rescue when they heard the screams and rushed her to the nearby Mwingi Level 4 hospital where she is undergoing treatment.

Her alleged attacker, on the other hand, was beaten up by neighbours and almost killed before police arrived at the scene and rescued him.

The suspect sustained serious head injuries and is currently admitted at Kitui County Referral Hospital.

Here are photos of Faith Makau, who escaped death by a whisker.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.