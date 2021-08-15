Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 15 August 2021 – A lady identified as Jaber Toto on Facebook baffled Netizens after she went live on Facebook and streamed a video kicking out her baby daddy, Zack Opondo, in the middle of the night.

Jaber Toto was annoyed with blogger Zack Opondo whose major contribution in her life was eating her food, chewing her, and ‘playing’ her with multiple women.

So annoyed was the Luo woman that she lectured the baby daddy while reminding him how she had been feeding him like a child in her house for free.

“I feed you in my house like a young baby and you have the audacity to come and beat me in my apartment?

“You dog vacate my house now. I don’t want to see you again.

“You are too broke to even pay your own house,” she is heard ranting in a Dholuo in a viral video.

Jaber Toto is Zack Opondo’s third baby mama.

