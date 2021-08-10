Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 10 August 2021 – A South African man has exposed a pretty lady who stole his household items after inviting her to his house.

They met on Facebook and after knowing each other for some time, he invited her to his house since she looked very disciplined and honest.

He even had plans of marrying her.

The poor man claims that he left her in the house and went to work, only to find out that she had stolen his TV, laptop, clothes, and money after he came back home.

This is how he blasted the rogue lady on Facebook.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.