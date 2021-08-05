Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 05 August 2021 – Flamboyant city gold fraudster, Jared Otieno, is on the run after his accomplice, Kevin Obia, was jailed for one year on Wednesday over fraud.

In his ruling, Trial Magistrate Francis Andayi noted that Jared Otieno masterminded the gold scam where a foreigner was defrauded millions of shillings.

Andayi said Jared is on the run.

Jared is well-connected to the high and mighty.

He was pictured in a past wedding with Deputy President William Ruto.

See photo.

