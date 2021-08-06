Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 06 August 2021 – Brown Mauzo’s first wife caused drama on social media after she warned Vera Sidika that she is still legally married to the Coast-based singer.

She used their daughter’s Instagram account to throw shade at Vera Sidika by calling her ‘Nyumba Ndogo’.

The identity of Mauzo’s alleged first wife has since been unveiled by ‘Tea Master’ Edgar Obare.

Her name is Fatma, a beautiful light-skinned lass of Swahili origin.

They have a beautiful daughter called Lareesa, who resembles Brown Mauzo.

After Fatma’s photo surfaced online, Netizens were left wondering what was going through Brown Mauzo’s mind when he dumped her for Vera Sidika.

See her photo.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.