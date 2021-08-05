Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 05 August 2021 – It has now emerged that Kiambu businessman Jonathan Mukundi and his wife Philomena, whom he brutally murdered on Monday night, had a history of domestic violence.

Although they looked like a perfect couple on social media, their marriage had a lot of problems.

The deceased couple had been in an on-and-off relationship for the 10 years they had lived together.

According to Mukundi’s workers, they used to fight a lot.

They had separated since March before the tragic Monday incident.

Njeri had just come back home after separating for 5 months, not knowing that her husband was planning to kill her.

A source close to the deceased couple has revealed that Njeri had been advised by her mother to leave her abusive husband, following frequent domestic disputes.

“She had been warned by her mother against reconciling with her husband,” the source said.

According to a police report on the incident, Mukundi, who was a licensed firearm holder, shot his 30-year-old wife in the head before taking his own life using the same weapon.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.