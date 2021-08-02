Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 02 August 2021 – On Sunday, popular comedian Eric Omondi headlined an event dubbed Luo Brunch at the Moran Lounge along Kiambu Road.

The event brought together top Ohangla artists such as Emma Jalamo and Elisha Toto.

The witty comedian, who calls himself the President of Comedy in Africa, left tongues wagging after he landed at the hyped event in a chopper.

Eric is currently among the highest-paid comedians in East Africa.

Barely two weeks ago, he was in Tanzania where he hosted a sold-out gig that saw over 40,000 fans attend.

Omondi said that he was paid Ksh 3 Million per gig during his Tanzanian comedy tour.

He also has several lucrative ambassadorial deals with top Kenyan companies that has seen him rake in millions of shillings.

Here’s a video showing how the flashy comedian landed at Moran Lounge in style.

