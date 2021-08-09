Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



REPORTING TO: CHAIRPERSON OF THE COMMISSION

OFFICE: OFFICE OF THE COMMISSION CHAIR

JOB GRADE: CAJ 5

NO. OF POSTS: 1

TERMS OF EMPLOYMENT: CONTRACT

JOB DESCRIPTION

The Personal Assistant will be responsible to the Chairperson for day-to-day management of the official diary and coordination of activities of the Chairperson’s office in liaison with the Assistant Director – Advisory Unit.

Specific duties and responsibilities will entail: –

Planning and Managing the Chair’s diary;

Coordinating activities of the Chairperson;

Accompany Chairperson in meetings and events and prepare briefs and reports from the proceedings;

Make follow ups and initiate action points from Chair’s meetings and/or forums;

Prepare talking notes, presentation and write speeches for the Chairperson in liaison with the Director Public Education, Communication & Advocacy where need be;

Prepare Chairperson’s itinerary and coordinate travel & logistics; and

Any other duties as may be assigned by the Chairperson from time to time.

JOB SPECIFICATIONS

For appointment to this grade, a candidate must: –

Have post graduate relevant experience in a similar position for a minimum period of four (4) years;

Have a Bachelors degree in Business Administration and/or Management, Linguistics, Education or equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

Certificate in Management course from a recognised institution;

Certificate in speech writing will be an added advantage;

Meet the requirements of Chapter Six (6) of the Constitution on Leadership and Integrity; and

Demonstrate professional competence and capability as reflected in work performance and results.

How To Apply

The Applications should be hand delivered or sent via post to the address below:-

THE COMMISSION SECRETARY

COMMISSION ON ADMINISTRATIVE JUSTICE

2ND FLOOR, WESTEND TOWERS – WAIYAKI WAY

P O BOX 20414 CITY SQUARE 00200

NAIROBI

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

CLEARANCE/COMPLIANCE CERTIFICATES

Applicants will be required to attach copies of clearance and/or compliance certificates from:

Kenya Revenue Authority

Ethics & Anti-Corruption Commission

Directorate of Criminal Investigations (CID)

A credit reference bureau

Higher Education Loans Board

The Closing date is on 23rd August 2021 at 4.30pm

The Commission on Administrative Justice is an Equal Opportunity employer.