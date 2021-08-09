Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
REPORTING TO: CHAIRPERSON OF THE COMMISSION
OFFICE: OFFICE OF THE COMMISSION CHAIR
JOB GRADE: CAJ 5
NO. OF POSTS: 1
TERMS OF EMPLOYMENT: CONTRACT
JOB DESCRIPTION
The Personal Assistant will be responsible to the Chairperson for day-to-day management of the official diary and coordination of activities of the Chairperson’s office in liaison with the Assistant Director – Advisory Unit.
Specific duties and responsibilities will entail: –
- Planning and Managing the Chair’s diary;
- Coordinating activities of the Chairperson;
- Accompany Chairperson in meetings and events and prepare briefs and reports from the proceedings;
- Make follow ups and initiate action points from Chair’s meetings and/or forums;
- Prepare talking notes, presentation and write speeches for the Chairperson in liaison with the Director Public Education, Communication & Advocacy where need be;
- Prepare Chairperson’s itinerary and coordinate travel & logistics; and
- Any other duties as may be assigned by the Chairperson from time to time.
JOB SPECIFICATIONS
For appointment to this grade, a candidate must: –
- Have post graduate relevant experience in a similar position for a minimum period of four (4) years;
- Have a Bachelors degree in Business Administration and/or Management, Linguistics, Education or equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;
- Certificate in Management course from a recognised institution;
- Certificate in speech writing will be an added advantage;
- Meet the requirements of Chapter Six (6) of the Constitution on Leadership and Integrity; and
- Demonstrate professional competence and capability as reflected in work performance and results.
How To Apply
The Applications should be hand delivered or sent via post to the address below:-
THE COMMISSION SECRETARY
COMMISSION ON ADMINISTRATIVE JUSTICE
2ND FLOOR, WESTEND TOWERS – WAIYAKI WAY
P O BOX 20414 CITY SQUARE 00200
NAIROBI
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
CLEARANCE/COMPLIANCE CERTIFICATES
- Applicants will be required to attach copies of clearance and/or compliance certificates from:
- Kenya Revenue Authority
- Ethics & Anti-Corruption Commission
- Directorate of Criminal Investigations (CID)
- A credit reference bureau
- Higher Education Loans Board
The Closing date is on 23rd August 2021 at 4.30pm
The Commission on Administrative Justice is an Equal Opportunity employer.
