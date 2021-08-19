Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



The Nairobi Hospital, a leading health care institution in Eastern Africa has excellent career opportunities for individuals who possess a passion for excellence, strong work ethic, results oriented and committed to continual improvement. The successful candidates will be team players with the ability to effectively add value to enabling good patient outcomes and shape best clinical and non-clinical practice.

Payroll Assistant REF: TNH/HRD/PA/08/21

Reporting to the Payroll Officer, the successful candidate will be responsible for providing support in the processing of the staff payroll including payment to consultants and locums and submit the remittance of the related statutory deductions in line with established guidelines.

Responsibilities

Prepare and process the staff monthly payroll in an accurate and timely manner.

Submit payroll related statutory deductions including PAYE, NSSF, NHIF and HELB in line with applicable tax legislation.

Reconcile payroll account to maintain accurate account balances and comply with established guidelines.

Investigate discrepancies of payroll information and/or documentation to ensure accuracy and adherence to procedures prior to processing.

Reconcile information between payroll and pension to ensure accuracy of records and employee payments.

Reconcile payroll and insurance-related information including payroll reports and requirements to ensure accuracy of payroll and insurance records.

Ensure accurate data entry and updating of payroll information in the system in compliance with established policies and regulatory guidelines.

Initiate changes in the master file and incomes and deductions.

Initiate the monthly staff advance list for unionizable staff.

Print and dispatch payslips of staff, P9 forms for staff.

Initiate the PRN in the itax platform in line with requirements; and

Any other responsibilities that may be assigned to the job holder by the supervisor from time to time.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Accounting, Finance, or any other business-related field from a recognized institution.

Partial accounting qualification i.e. CPA Part II or ACCA 2.

Minimum of 2 years’ experience in payroll accounting.

Knowledge of using Perpay systems will be an added advantage

CORE COMPETENCIES

Excellent understanding of International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS)

Excellent grasp of Financial and Management Accounting; Taxation and relevant legislation.

Knowledge of accounting principles and practices, the financial markets, banking, and the analysis and reporting of financial data.

Preparation of Financial Statements.

Knowledge of regulatory requirements and regulations related to the health care sector.

Working knowledge of financial information management systems

Demonstrated ability to engage and influence senior level leaders regarding key business priorities, issues, and initiatives.

Communication skills

Analytical skills

Integrity

Ability to work under minimal supervision.

Problem solving skills.

Ability to work under pressure

Accountability

How to Apply

If your background, experience, and competence match the above specifications, please send us your application (cover letter & CV/Resume) quoting the job reference number, your current remuneration, testimonials, and full contact details of 3 referees, to reach the undersigned not later than 24th August 2021. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. We shall ONLY accept ONLINE applications and contact SHORTLISTED candidates.

The Nairobi Hospital does NOT charge recruitment fees.

Director Human Resources & Operations The Nairobi Hospital

P.O. Box 30026 – 00100

NAIROBI

Email: recruitment@nbihosp.org