Payments Officer

Reporting To: Manager Payments

Overall Job Purpose

Responsible for back office processing of loans and general items from branches and Head Office departments

Principle Accountabilities

Timely and accurately processing of loan and insurance premiums disbursements.

Prompt closure of loan account as per written instructions from Credit Operations department.

Prompt and accurately marking of overdraft limits on customers’ accounts.

Prompt processing of internal transfers affecting mortgage accounts and savings accounts

Prompt adjustment of loan interest rates, term and conversions as per written instructions from Credit Operations department.

Processing of EFTs that are remitted directly through our banks accounts in Citibank, Equity, Standard Chartered and Barclays Bank

Processing of standing orders, bulk payments and salaries.

Remittance of tax, revenue stamp collections and withholding tax to Kenya Revenue Authority [KRA]

Processing all journal vouchers and invoices as per instructions received from HF Group

Reconciliation of General Ledger Accounts for the unit.

Ensuring adherence to Bank’s operating policies, procedures and risk management guidelines.

Ensure adherence to Service Level Agreements with internal and external stakeholders.

Responding to inquiries/complaints/issues effectively and in a timely manner

Performing other duties as may be assigned

Minimum Qualifications, Knowledge and Experience

A business related degree from a reputable institution

At least one (1) year experience in banking operations

Key Competencies and Skills

Computer/IT skills, including knowledge of Microsoft Office applications e.g. Word; Excel; etc.

In-depth understanding of banking operations products, policies and procedures.

Excellent written and oral communication skills; ability to communicate effectively and projects a professional image when giving and taking information in writing, in person and over the phone.

Excellent interpersonal skills with the ability to effectively lead and work with individuals and groups at all organization levels; ability to work independently and as part of a team.

Excellent customer service skills with the ability to respond to inquiries or complaints effectively and timely.

Ability to take initiative and prioritize tasks; good time-management, organization, problem-prevention and problem-solving skills.

Basic analytical ability with active listening skills.

Ability to work accurately with close attention to detail; must have eye for details, strong ability to scrutinize and examine.

Ability to maintain confidentiality of sensitive information.

Willingness to adapt to changing business needs and deadlines.

How To Apply

