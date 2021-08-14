Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Payments Officer
Reporting To: Manager Payments
Overall Job Purpose
Responsible for back office processing of loans and general items from branches and Head Office departments
Principle Accountabilities
- Timely and accurately processing of loan and insurance premiums disbursements.
- Prompt closure of loan account as per written instructions from Credit Operations department.
- Prompt and accurately marking of overdraft limits on customers’ accounts.
- Prompt processing of internal transfers affecting mortgage accounts and savings accounts
- Prompt adjustment of loan interest rates, term and conversions as per written instructions from Credit Operations department.
- Processing of EFTs that are remitted directly through our banks accounts in Citibank, Equity, Standard Chartered and Barclays Bank
- Processing of standing orders, bulk payments and salaries.
- Remittance of tax, revenue stamp collections and withholding tax to Kenya Revenue Authority [KRA]
- Processing all journal vouchers and invoices as per instructions received from HF Group
- Reconciliation of General Ledger Accounts for the unit.
- Ensuring adherence to Bank’s operating policies, procedures and risk management guidelines.
- Ensure adherence to Service Level Agreements with internal and external stakeholders.
- Responding to inquiries/complaints/issues effectively and in a timely manner
- Performing other duties as may be assigned
Minimum Qualifications, Knowledge and Experience
- A business related degree from a reputable institution
- At least one (1) year experience in banking operations
Key Competencies and Skills
- Computer/IT skills, including knowledge of Microsoft Office applications e.g. Word; Excel; etc.
- In-depth understanding of banking operations products, policies and procedures.
- Excellent written and oral communication skills; ability to communicate effectively and projects a professional image when giving and taking information in writing, in person and over the phone.
- Excellent interpersonal skills with the ability to effectively lead and work with individuals and groups at all organization levels; ability to work independently and as part of a team.
- Excellent customer service skills with the ability to respond to inquiries or complaints effectively and timely.
- Ability to take initiative and prioritize tasks; good time-management, organization, problem-prevention and problem-solving skills.
- Basic analytical ability with active listening skills.
- Ability to work accurately with close attention to detail; must have eye for details, strong ability to scrutinize and examine.
- Ability to maintain confidentiality of sensitive information.
- Willingness to adapt to changing business needs and deadlines.
How To Apply
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>