Payments Officer 

Reporting To: Manager Payments

Overall Job Purpose

Responsible for back office processing of loans and general items from branches and Head Office departments

Principle Accountabilities

  • Timely and accurately processing of loan and insurance premiums disbursements.
  • Prompt closure of loan account as per written instructions from Credit Operations department.
  • Prompt and accurately marking of overdraft limits on customers’ accounts.
  • Prompt processing of internal transfers affecting mortgage accounts and savings accounts
  • Prompt adjustment of loan interest rates, term and conversions as per written instructions from Credit Operations department.
  • Processing of EFTs that are remitted directly through our banks accounts in Citibank, Equity, Standard Chartered and Barclays Bank
  • Processing of standing orders, bulk payments and salaries.
  • Remittance of tax, revenue stamp collections and withholding tax to Kenya Revenue Authority [KRA]
  • Processing all journal vouchers and invoices as per instructions received from HF Group
  • Reconciliation of General Ledger Accounts for the unit.
  • Ensuring adherence to Bank’s operating policies, procedures and risk management guidelines.
  • Ensure adherence to Service Level Agreements with internal and external stakeholders.
  • Responding to inquiries/complaints/issues effectively and in a timely manner
  • Performing other duties as may be assigned

Minimum Qualifications, Knowledge and Experience

  • A business related degree from a reputable institution
  • At least one (1) year experience in banking operations  

Key Competencies and Skills

  • Computer/IT skills, including knowledge of Microsoft Office applications e.g. Word; Excel; etc.
  • In-depth understanding of banking operations products, policies and procedures.
  • Excellent written and oral communication skills; ability to communicate effectively and projects a professional image when giving and taking information in writing, in person and over the phone.
  • Excellent interpersonal skills with the ability to effectively lead and work with individuals and groups at all organization levels; ability to work independently and as part of a team.
  • Excellent customer service skills with the ability to respond to inquiries or complaints effectively and timely.
  • Ability to take initiative and prioritize tasks; good time-management, organization, problem-prevention and problem-solving skills.
  • Basic analytical ability with active listening skills.
  • Ability to work accurately with close attention to detail; must have eye for details, strong ability to scrutinize and examine.
  • Ability to maintain confidentiality of sensitive information.
  • Willingness to adapt to changing business needs and deadlines.

How To Apply

