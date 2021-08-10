Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 10, 2021 – Jubilee party apologist, Pauline Njoroge, is over the moon over the ongoing political differences among Mount Kenya leaders allied to Deputy President William Ruto.

For the last two weeks, daggers have been drawn in Tangatanga with Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria and former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri leading a rebellion against Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA)

Kuria, who is the People Empowerment Party (PEP) leader, and Kiunjuri, who is The Service Party (TSP) leader, are urging the Mt Kenya electorate not to join the UDA bandwagon since it is associated with Rift valley.

However, according to Njoroge, the WhatsApp group belonging to Tangatanga was changed to ‘2022 UDA’ allegedly to send a message to Kuria and Kiunjuri that no political formation was needed from the Mountain but only UDA.

“After Moses Kuria made some remarks indicating that there was a need to have an Mt. Kenya political vehicle, followed by Kiunjuri’s similar sentiments this past weekend, a certain Kiambu TT legislator changed the name of the group to “Project 2022 UDA”.

“This was done to send a message to Kuria and Kiunjuri, who are part of the WhatsApp group,” Pauline Njoroge posted.

Njoroge’s revelations came a day after Moses Kuria warned the Mt Kenya electorate against joining UDA.

The Kenyan DAILY POST