Tuesday, August 31, 2021 – Controversial pastor, James Maina Ng’ang’a, has called out corrupt senior government officials in President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government, saying their days are numbered.

Preaching on his Sasa TV, Ng’ang’a, who is the Neno Evangelism Ministry founder, said that government officials who stole Covid-19 money and vaccines will pay dearly before 2022.

Ng’angá said that the ruthless officials who only think of themselves shall be punished by God because they have left many to die because of their greed.

He said these officials will die in India while seeking treatment before the 2022 general elections.

“Wengine hamtafika 2022, take my word, watoto wanasumbuka, wamama wanasumbuka, government imepewa pesa kutoka nje, watu wamekuja wamekula,” Ng’anga said.

“Njia zimefunguliwa mtakua mnaenda kukufia India, mkitolewa figo, tutaona kile kitabaki kwa familia yako.” Ng’anga added.

Ng’angá’s statement comes after the government said that health workers are stealing Covid-19 vaccines.

Health Cabinet Secretary, Mutahi Kagwe, said that health facilities must now account for all the vaccines they receive because of these thefts.

He also said that the free vaccines are being sold for Sh 50 and Sh 100 by rogue MOH officers.

“There are those who are carrying out health camps with stolen vaccines.

“There is no way an individual around the country of whatever stature will have vaccines of their own unless they are stolen vaccines,” Kagwe said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST