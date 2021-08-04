Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Wednesday, 04 August 2021 – Philomena Njeri and her husband Jonathan Gachunga lived a lavish lifestyle that many Kenyans dream of.
Her 42-year-old husband was a successful businessman with lucrative business ventures, but their marriage was troubled.
He shot her in the head after a domestic dispute and used the same gun to commit suicide.
Here are photos of their lavish mansion where the incident happened.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>