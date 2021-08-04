Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 04 August 2021 – Philomena Njeri and her husband Jonathan Gachunga lived a lavish lifestyle that many Kenyans dream of.

Her 42-year-old husband was a successful businessman with lucrative business ventures, but their marriage was troubled.

He shot her in the head after a domestic dispute and used the same gun to commit suicide.

Here are photos of their lavish mansion where the incident happened.

