Monday, August 16, 2021 – Famous rapper Frasha of P-Unit spent his weekend at the famous 40Forty Lounge in Westlands, smoking shisha and having fun with slay queens.

A photo that has surfaced online shows the rapper goofing around with an unidentified slay queen who appeared tipsy.

The married rapper is a well-known womanizer.

Just last month, he was exposed for cheating on his wife with an upcoming musician identified as Phieso.

Phieso leaked chats of Frasha desperately begging for her ‘goodies’.

She further accused him of assaulting her after she turned down his advances.

Here’s a photo of Frasha and an unidentified slay queen that was taken over the weekend at a club in Westlands.

