Job Description/ Specification
Job Title: Maintenance Assistant
Reports to: Central Implementation Coordinator
Division Name Pharmacy
Hours & Location: As per the Contract
Brief Role Description:
- Responsible for performing multiple repair and maintenance tasks throughout the day, which could include, but is not limited to: carpentry work; electrical; plumbing; painting; HVAC; flooring; and general facility repairs.
Key Responsibilities:
• General maintenance and orderliness in the estate to ensure that facilities and equipment are in good shape at all times.
• Ensure that all company appliances are not only properly fixed, but functioning well at all times.
• Fixing plumbing works that may arise in the organization
• Assist the Central Implementation Coordinator in overseeing the renovation of stores/office from time to time.
• Ensure safety of individuals by fixing gadgets and equipment that may cause harm.
• Carry out a regular assessment and inform the Central Implementation Coordinator about office equipment that need to be replaced, and ordering for new ones as directed by your line manager.
• Keeping good record of expenses made on repair works and purchase of equipment, and presenting them upon request by management.
• Carry out inspection on facilities in all stores/branches, including Head Office on a regular basis in order to avoid casualties that may arise from sudden malfunctioning facilities.
• Be flexible and available at all times to respond promptly to emergencies that may arise from equipment and appliances malfunctioning.
• Fixing doors and changing locks across the estate as and when required to do so.
• Carry out carpentry works by fixing furniture when required.
• Electrical repairs and maintenance: Light bulbs fixing, wiring, circuit breakers, fuses etc.
• General Plumbing: Toilets, faucets, fix leaks, etc.
• Facility Repairs: Doors, door knobs, locks, broken tiles, polish floors, staining etc.
• Remove stains and paint building when necessary.
• Undertake any other duties appropriate to the post as agreed by the Store Manager/Shift Leader.
Knowledge, Skills, Experience and Qualifications Required:
Essential
• A minimum of Technical Training Certificate
• Attention to detail
Desirable
- Three or more years maintenance or related experience
- Knowledge in many aspects of repair and maintenance
- Ability to read, write and follow written and oral instructions
- Security Consciousness
- Ability to solve problems
- Ability to work under pressure
- Ability to prioritize tasks
Key Internal & External Clients:
• Patients/ customers, Pharmacy Manager and store team, Head office colleagues, GP’s/ nurses, Drug Reps
How To Apply
Interested candidates should send their CV to paul@col.co.ke copy recruitment@col.co.ke Our client is an equal opportunity employer. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
