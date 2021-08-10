Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Job Description/ Specification

Job Title: Maintenance Assistant

Reports to: Central Implementation Coordinator

Division Name Pharmacy

Hours & Location: As per the Contract

Brief Role Description:

Responsible for performing multiple repair and maintenance tasks throughout the day, which could include, but is not limited to: carpentry work; electrical; plumbing; painting; HVAC; flooring; and general facility repairs.

Key Responsibilities:

• General maintenance and orderliness in the estate to ensure that facilities and equipment are in good shape at all times.

• Ensure that all company appliances are not only properly fixed, but functioning well at all times.

• Fixing plumbing works that may arise in the organization

• Assist the Central Implementation Coordinator in overseeing the renovation of stores/office from time to time.

• Ensure safety of individuals by fixing gadgets and equipment that may cause harm.

• Carry out a regular assessment and inform the Central Implementation Coordinator about office equipment that need to be replaced, and ordering for new ones as directed by your line manager.

• Keeping good record of expenses made on repair works and purchase of equipment, and presenting them upon request by management.

• Carry out inspection on facilities in all stores/branches, including Head Office on a regular basis in order to avoid casualties that may arise from sudden malfunctioning facilities.

• Be flexible and available at all times to respond promptly to emergencies that may arise from equipment and appliances malfunctioning.

• Fixing doors and changing locks across the estate as and when required to do so.

• Carry out carpentry works by fixing furniture when required.

• Electrical repairs and maintenance: Light bulbs fixing, wiring, circuit breakers, fuses etc.

• General Plumbing: Toilets, faucets, fix leaks, etc.

• Facility Repairs: Doors, door knobs, locks, broken tiles, polish floors, staining etc.

• Remove stains and paint building when necessary.

• Undertake any other duties appropriate to the post as agreed by the Store Manager/Shift Leader.

Knowledge, Skills, Experience and Qualifications Required:

Essential

• A minimum of Technical Training Certificate

• Attention to detail

Desirable

Three or more years maintenance or related experience

Knowledge in many aspects of repair and maintenance

Ability to read, write and follow written and oral instructions

Security Consciousness

Ability to solve problems

Ability to work under pressure

Ability to prioritize tasks

Key Internal & External Clients:

• Patients/ customers, Pharmacy Manager and store team, Head office colleagues, GP’s/ nurses, Drug Reps

How To Apply

Interested candidates should send their CV to paul@col.co.ke copy recruitment@col.co.ke Our client is an equal opportunity employer. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.